FELONY ARRESTS
Jacob Daniel Baker, 32, of Hawaii, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:39 p.m. April 13 at the 10000 block of Peoria Road, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William Thomas Ruiz, 52, of the 800 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force at 3:20 p.m. April 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Cornelio Sanchez III, 22, of the 5900 block of Redburn, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 p.m. April 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gabriel Luther Zumbrum, 22, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:01 a.m. April 15 at the 400 block of 9th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Lyle Floyd Holland, 39, of the 5800 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:02 p.m. April 14 at Griffith and North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Monique Alferez, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:49 a.m. April 14 at Pacific Avenue north of Howsley. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aleah Malone, 29, of the 1300 block of G Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 p.m. April 14 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.