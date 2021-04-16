FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph W. Denson, 34, of Nebraska, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:52 a.m. April 15 in the 400 block of J Street on suspicion of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Toni Hill, 34, of the 1000 block of North Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. April 15 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Aaron T. Warren, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 a.m. April 16 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Grace, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 p.m. April 15 on Highway 99 north of Striplin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Solome Murillo-Zavala, 62, of the 2300 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:13 p.m. April 15 at West Butte Road and Pass Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexa Keeney, 41, of the 900 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:57 p.m. April 15 on Highway 99 at Barry Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melissa Moody, 34, of the first block of Third Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:41 p.m. April 15 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David S. Brown, 52, of the 1300 block of Paddington Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:54 a.m. April 15 on Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.