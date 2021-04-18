FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel Rodriguez, 31, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. April 15 at the 600 block of Queens Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gabrielle Ruybal, 18, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department 4:24 p.m. April 16 at her own residence on suspicion of second degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
LilleyBreeze Adams, 19, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:25 p.m. April 16 at the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, on suspicion of second degree robbery and threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.