FELONY ARRESTS
Marco Camacho, 58, of the 600 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:09 p.m. April 14 on State Route 20 at Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Charles Osborn II, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:46 p.m. April 14 in the 900 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, three counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cruz Urias, 35, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 a.m. April 15 on Franklin Road at Percy Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving a known stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Smith, 30, of the 800 block of Graystone Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:59 a.m. April 15 in the 1400 block of Geary Circle on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Corey Greathouse, 41, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:43 a.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, identity theft, possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .04 percent or higher with a passenger in pass for hire, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sheri Hall, 32, of the 9600 block of Broadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:43 a.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of receiving known stolen property, identity theft, petty theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Caitlin Holden, 27, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:10 p.m. April 15 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while released on bail, driving under the influence of drugs for alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, two counts of driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction within the last ten years with enhancements and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurjeet Singh, 42, of the 1900 block of Harbans Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:23 p.m. April 15 in the 700 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary, identity thrift, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hannah Fernandes, 23, of the 1300 block of Gavin Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:14 p.m. April 16 in the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, possession of tear gas and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ajay Punian, 40, of the 8600 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:05 p.m. April 16 in the 800 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, possession or sale of a large capacity magazine, brandishing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a stolen, loaded firearm and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
William Mazza, 62, of the 7200 block of Coronet Court, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:07 p.m. April 16 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, criminal threats, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eldon Campbell, 45, of the 7200 block of of the 7200 block of Coronet Court, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:07 p.m. April 16 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, identity theft, acquiring others personal information with the intent to defraud, organized retail theft, possession of an opium pipe, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Collins, 33, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. April 16 in the Home Depot parking lot in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing drugs or alcohol into a prison or jail, two counts of petty theft, two counts of committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Aguilar, 18, of the 1800 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:53 a.m. April 17 on Railroad Avenue at Stewart Road in Yuba City on suspicion of statutory rape, providing a minor with marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Logan, 25, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:39 a.m. April 17 in the 2200 block of Pepper Street in Sutter on suspicion of identity theft, committing a new felony while felony charges are pending, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and four counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Charles Johnson, 37, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. April 18 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of identity theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shawnna R. Childress, 39, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 3 p.m. April 15 on Hammonton Road on suspicion of manufacturing or sale of an assault weapon, possession of an assault weapon and possession of brass knuckles. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dustin W. Chaney, 31, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 3 p.m. April 15 on Hammonton Road on suspicion of manufacturing or sale of an assault weapon, possession of an assault weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jose G. Ruiz, 63, of the 3700 block of Purple Mountain Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:58 p.m. April 16 in the 3700 block of Purple Mountain Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant with a prior and obstruction. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Eric R. Davis, 55, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:11 a.m. April 16 at Motel 6 in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cynthia Shelburne, 55, of the 600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 p.m. April 15 on Garden Highway at Teesdale Dive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of a dwelling, trespassing, vandalism, two counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gregorio Morales, 36, of the 300 block of McRea Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. April 16 on Second Street at Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Hartman, 46, of the 10100 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:48 p.m. April 16 in the 10100 block of N Street in Live Oak on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel M. Gonzalez, 30, of the 100 block of Bank Street, Grass Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:30 p.m. April 17 at Sicard Flat Road at Peoria Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Scott J. Alarcon, 37, of the 2100 block of River Rock Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:07 p.m. April 16 on Edgewater Road at Baywood Way in Linda. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kenya Salcedo, 22, of the 4400 block of Fleming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. April 16 on Sixth Avenue at Tulsa Avenue. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.