FELONY ARRESTS
Martin Alcaraz-Vargas, 24, of Williams, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:09 p.m. March 31 at Pleasant Grove Road and Bear River Drive on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a stolen vehicle, and vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joel Jimenez, 31, of the 2300 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Earl Hollon III, 67, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.