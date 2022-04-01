FELONY ARRESTS
Jorge Noe Bustos Jr., 26, of the 900 block of Myrna Avenue, Shang Hai Bend, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:32 p.m. March 31 at the 800 block of Nichols Lane, on suspicion of violating parole of a felony. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William Scott Smith, 32, of the 2000 block of Gold River Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:39 p.m. March 31 at D Street and 7th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy Conley, 35, of the 1100 block of Bradley Estates Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4 a.m. March 31 at the 900 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Hernandez, 33, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:57 p.m. March 31 at the 1500 block of Plumas Court, Yuba City, on suspicion of violating parole of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eva Cervantes, 41, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:39 p.m. March 31 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree residential burglary, receiving known stolen property, and bringing contraband into a jail/prison. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
AnaKaren Navarro-Chaidez, 28, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:25 p.m. March 31 at the 2200 block of Melba Street, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vehicle. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey Lewis Moe, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:58 p.m. March 31 at the 1200 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.