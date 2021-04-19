FELONY ARRESTS
Caitlin M. Butcher, 36, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:13 a.m. April 19 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Craig P. Christenson, 63, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:43 p.m. April 18 in the 400 block of Ninth Street on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Everardo Navarro, 70, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 p.m. April 18 at the Adventist Health/Rideout emergency room on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aaron J. Rivers, 36, of the 7700 block of Plantz Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:56 p.m. April 17 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lilley B. Adams, 19, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:25 p.m. April 16 in the 1700 block of Linda Avenue on suspicion of second-degree robbery and threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gabrielle Ruybal, 18, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:24 p.m. April 16 at her residence on suspicion of second-degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Rodriguez, 31, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. April 15 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathaniel Johnson, 23, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:04 a.m. April 19 in the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric R. Salacup, 23, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:32 p.m. April 18 at Lindhurst Avenue and Erle Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.