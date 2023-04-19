FELONY ARRESTS
Amanda Jolynn Edeliant, 31, of the 2400 block of Hall Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang EnforcementTask Force at 7 a.m. April 18 at her own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel Ramirez-Ramirez, 32, of the 1600 block of Stoker Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:07 a.m. April 18 at Franklin Avenue and Little John Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Jeffery Sutton, 42, of the 6200 block of McLaughlin Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang EnforcementTask Force at 7 a.m. April 18 at the 2400 block of Hall Street, Marysville, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance without a valid subscription. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Zachary Wyrsch, 35, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:58 a.m. April 18 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of making a false statement. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Pardeep Singh, 29, of the 300 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 a.m. April 16 at the 200 block of Brayton Loop, on suspicion of attempted murder and accessory after the fact. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Karambir Gill, 19, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 a.m. April 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carisa Greenwood, 26, of the 500 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:15 p.m. April 16 at her own residence, on assault with a firearm on a person. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro Gonzalez, 19, of the 1900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:21 p.m. April 17 at Linden Avenue and A Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leon Wyatt, 46, of the 2300 block of Mage Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:57 p.m. April 18 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, receiving known stolen property, second-degree burglary and vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Donald Parks, 63, of the 2900 block of Fir Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:04 p.m. April 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Byron Brown Jr., 26, of the 24000 block of B Street, Beale AFB, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:14 p.m. April 17 at Peeble Beach/Germain Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of oral copulation with a person under 18-years old. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Julian Alcaraz, 19, of the 1600 block of Oleander Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 a.m. April 16 at Orchard and Main. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Brawner, 52, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:46 a.m. April 16 at 2nd Street, south of C Street, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Laureno-Gonzalez, 34, of the 400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 p.m. April 17 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rawinder Kandola, 39, of Indiana, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 a.m. April 18 at Bogue Road and State Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.