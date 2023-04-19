FELONY ARRESTS

Amanda Jolynn Edeliant, 31, of the 2400 block of Hall Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang EnforcementTask Force at 7 a.m. April 18 at her own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

