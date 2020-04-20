FELONY ARRESTS
Justin A. Lackowski, 30, of Antelope, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. April 19 on Highway 65 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in the injury of another. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael J. Lee, 34, of the 900 block of Spiva Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 a.m. April 18 on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Guadalupe C. Alcantar, 19, of Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:05 a.m. April 19 on Highway 70 north of Striplin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Taner Paige Rademaker, 24, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1:14 a.m. April 17 at Cranmore Road in Meridian. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.