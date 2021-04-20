FELONY ARRESTS
Suzie J. Smith, 20, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:01 a.m. April 20 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jady G. Walker, 28, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 p.m. April 19 on Highway 70 just north of McGowan Parkway on suspicion of evading a peace officer and DUI. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kay L. Morgan, 74, of the 1000 block of Kay Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:25 p.m. April 19 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard Wilson, 61, of Sutter County, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:18 p.m. April 19 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christian L. Herrera, 37, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:28 p.m. April 19 on West Riego Road west of Natomas Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
George Magenheimer, 27, of the 2500 block of Oak Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:08 p.m. April 18 on South Butte Road west of North Humphrey Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.