FELONY ARRESTS
Patrick Michael Rockwell Jr., 30, of the 800 block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:55 a.m. April 20 at the 300 block of C Street, on suspicion of obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael James Steele, 39, of the 400 block of J Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:08 a.m. April 19 at the 5200 block of Aspen Street, on suspicion of concealing a dirk/dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marquan Rutherford, 26, of Richmond, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:08 p.m. April 19 at Highway 99 southbound and Striplin Road, on suspicion of possession of a usable amount of a controlled substance for sale while being armed, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm, attempted robbery and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jartavious Gunn, 26, of Mississippi, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. April 19 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshen Hagen, 18, of the 900 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:59 p.m. April 19 at the 1700 block of Seagull Drive, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Casey Brubaker, 35, of the 2000 block of LaRabyn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:12 p.m. April 19 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with the intent to rape. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Genavive Foraker, 30, of Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:54 a.m. April 20 at Jennifer Lane and Jennifer Court, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Breanna Quick, 27, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7 a.m. April 19 at Highway 99, south of Howsley Road, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Edwards, 37, of the 1300 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:19 p.m. April 19 at Colusa Avenue and Stafford Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.