FELONY ARRESTS
Robert Brace Lucas, 37, of the 600 block of 8th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:22 a.m. April 20 at the 5000 block of Powerline Road, Olivehurst, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan Diaz, 36, of the 1900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:38 a.m. April 20 at the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Arthur Range, 50, of Richmond, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. April 20 at the 700 block of George Washington Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of second degree robbery and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Loren Skidmore, 61, of Orland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 p.m. April 20 at Jennifer Lane/Jennifer Court, on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Norman Curtis Freeman Jr., 37, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:24 a.m. April 20 at Highway 70 south at Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse Powell, 34, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:08 a.m. April 20 at the 800 block of Von Geldern Way. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.