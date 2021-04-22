FELONY ARRESTS
Baldev Singh, 64, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:10 p.m. April 21 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and child abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Wesly Ramirez, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:51 a.m. April 21 at Pacific Avenue and Sankey Road on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew K. Pfister, 45, of the 2100 block of Sampson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:09 p.m. April 20 at East 19th Street and Ahern Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Erica Kehoe, 20, of the 500 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 p.m. April 21 at Garden Highway and Gibson Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Askari S. Felix, 27, of the 1800 block of Burgandy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:17 a.m. April 21 on Highway 70 south of Plumas Lake Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.