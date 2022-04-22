FELONY ARRESTS
Connor Norris, 31, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 p.m. April 21 at Highway 20 and Orange, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Paz Soto-Guzman, 23, of the 700 block of Richland Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:27 a.m. April 21 at the 1300 block of Buttercup Lane, on suspicion of continuous sexural abuse of a child, sodomy with special circumstances, oral copulation and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eric Joseph Fontanos, 32, of the 2600 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:15 p.m. April 21 at Rubel Street and East 13th Street, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent and buying and receiving stolen property. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Oriana Pearl Ouellette-Barksdale, 27, of the 900 block of Myrna Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. April 21 at the 9800 block of Texas Hill, on suspicion of assault with special circumstances and accessory after the fact. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Juan Rodriguez Jr., 33, of the 5500 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. April 21 at Butte House Road and Romero. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.