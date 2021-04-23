FELONY ARRESTS
Kenneth A. Teasley, 30, of the 1900 block of Covillaud Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:05 p.m. April 22 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesus Torres-Villareal, 26, of the 100 block of C Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 a.m. April 22 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose L. Villa, 35, of the 1900 block of Fall River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 a.m. April 22 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of rape, oral copulation, and sexual penetration with a foreign object done by means of force or fear. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Tapp, 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:11 a.m. April 22 on Butte House Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Walker, 42, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:47 a.m. April 22 in the 1100 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Atkins, 34, of the 200 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:47 a.m. April 22 in the 1100 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Randall Jimenez, 23, of the 1000 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:47 a.m. April 22 in the 1100 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cordell Tyler, 32, of the 100 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. April 22 in the 1100 block of South Barrett Road on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.