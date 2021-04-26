FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph Dimarco, 19, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 p.m. April 25 at his residence on suspicion of grand theft and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Wayne L. Morrison, 50, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:44 p.m. April 25 in the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Linda, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and kidnapping. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sukhwinder Dadhral, 42, of the 1500 block of Glen Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 a.m. April 25 at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacob D. Stevens, 41, of the 1600 block of 10th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:40 a.m. April 25 in the 1200 block of B Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Todd D. Newton, 40, of the 1400 block of Stephenson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:28 a.m. April 25 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Steven A. Simo, of the 1600 block of Park Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:20 a.m. April 25 at North Beale Road and Park Avenue on suspicion of cruelty to a child and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Fernando Alaniz-Barrios, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:55 a.m. April 25 on Highway 99 at Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harwinder Dhesi, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:29 a.m. April 25 in the 1500 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie Dunn, 30, of the 600 block of North Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:08 a.m. April 25 at Cooper Avenue and Morley Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Monreal, 29, of Napa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:43 a.m. April 24 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.