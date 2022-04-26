FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas Walker, 46, of the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:17 a.m. April 22 in the 700 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of tear gas, driving with a suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving without a valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Espirio Granados, 32, of the 1500 block of Greenwich Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:34 a.m. April 22 on Garden Highway at Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, attempting to receive known stolen property and possession of an opium pipe. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Denelle Long, 32, of the 7700 block of Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. April 22 on Harter Parkway at Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, grand theft and being an accessory to a crime. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 32, of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 a.m. April 23 on Franklin Avenue at Littlejohn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, trespassing, resisting arrest and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Atwood, 25, of 22 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 p.m. April 23 on Bridge Street at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vanessa Lamire, 32, of the 2000 block of Grove Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:25 p.m. April 23 on Bogue Road at Germaine Road in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery, obstruction, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul Edward Caid, 37, of the 5100 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:52 p.m. April 25 at the 5100 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andy Pheng Xiong, 21, of the 5800 block of Riverside, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:14 p.m. April 25 at Sycamore Avenue west of Cohen, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and then causing physical harm to someone. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Carlos Ozoco, 30, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:49 p.m. April 25 at East 15th Street and Sampson, on suspicion of cruelty to a child and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and then causing physical harm to someone. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Morgan, 68, of the 2000 block of Gold River Drive, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. April 25 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donna McCaslin, 56, of the 3900 block of Sunset Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:06 a.m. April 26 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexis Madrigal-Ochoa, 26, of the 700 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:01 p.m. April 21 in the 700 block of Rice Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, speeding and unsafe starting or backing. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie Johnson, 24, of the 5900 block of Vine Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:29 p.m. April 21 on Highway 99 at Franklin Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Noe Lucatero-Mora, 26, of the 300 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:20 p.m. April 22 in the 300 block of Ainsley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, battery, speeding, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ciana Allen, 38, of the 800 block of Louise Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:16 a.m. April 23 on State Route 20 at Stafford Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without headlights at night. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Quincy Lartigue, 22, of the 400 block of Emerson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. April 23 on Gray Avenue at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to provide valid vehicle registration a nd driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Bravo, 62, of the 21700 block of State Route 113, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:48 a.m. April 23 in the 21700 block of Knights Landing Road on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Devona Alfred, 24, of the 300 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:02 a.m. April 23 in the 300 block of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Almanza-Zavala, 35, of the 1400 block of Mirada Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:19 a.m. April 24 on Highway 99 at Bogue Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lejuan Mosley, 22, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:34 p.m. April 24 on Northgate Drive at Clark Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Wright, 57, of the 1100 block of Tara Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:37 a.m. April 25 atTeesdale Drive and Jones Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dionte Tremel Brown, 29, of the 1300 block of Callison Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 a.m. April 26 at the 2200 block of River Oaks Boulevard, Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kristopher Hawkins, 40, of the 1500 block of Jones Road. Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:45 p.m. April 25 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.