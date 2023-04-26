Loren Lowe, 60, of the 1000 block of Beamer, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 a.m. April 25 at his own residence, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance to a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerald Kearney, 54, of the 600 block of Palm Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. April 25 at his own residence, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thanh The Che, 50, of the 1900 block of Louis Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:49 a.m. April 25 at McCune Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.