FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel V. Eddy, 33, of the 1720 block of Ash Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:39 p.m. April 26 in the 5600 block of Packard Ave., Linda, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roger P. Prado II, 36, of the 1420 block of Buttercup Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 p.m. April 26 in the 5780 block of Feather River Blvd on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kevin D. Ridgeway, 51, of the 3930 block of Railroad Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:22 a.m. April 26 on Highway 99 at Oswald Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald W. Trapp, 54, of the 6090 block of Dunning Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:20 p.m. April 24 at his residence on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carl W. Sweet, 33, of the 1550 block of 2nd Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 a.m. April 24 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jonathan Garcia-Hernandez, 18, of the 20 block of Toledo St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:36 a.m. April 26 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Viet X. Hoang, 39, of the 1210 block of East 22nd St., Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 12:52 a.m. April 26 on Highway 65 at Rancho Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis A. Zamora Cardenas, 20, of the 290 block of Dorman Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:05 a.m. April 25. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Myisha M. Jones, 27, of the 1330 block of Night Heron St., Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:55 a.m. April 25. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.