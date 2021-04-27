FELONY ARRESTS
Martin J. Manzano, 39, of the 8100 block of Camp Far West Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:13 p.m. April 26 at his residence on suspicion of rape by force, battery with serious bodily injury, assault with force, inflicting corporal injury, possessing a short barreled rifle, possessing an illegal weapon, possessing a large capacity magazine, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miguel M. Sanchez, 22, of the 1400 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on April 26 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Antonio Chavez, 62, of the 10000 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. April 25 at Larkin Road and Kola Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.