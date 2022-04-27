FELONY ARRESTS
Simran Mahil, 26, of the 2200 block of South George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. April 25 at the 500 block of Bogue Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elvira Aguilar, 23, of the 2000 block of Pebble Beach Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:07 a.m. April 26 at Sanborn Road and Aaron Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amanda Roel, 42, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 p.m. April 26 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gary Johnson, 30, of Colfax was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:11 p.m. April 26 at the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Audrey Menchaca, 29, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:11 p.m. April 26 at the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of burglary in the second degree. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
William David Dealy, 70, of Antioch, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:06 p.m. April 26 at State Route 20 and Buchanan. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.