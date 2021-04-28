FELONY ARRESTS
Kimberly Murton, 42, of the 600 block of Elm Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 p.m. April 27 on South Walton Avenue at Cherry Street in Yuba City on suspicion of malicious mischief to a vehicle, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Earl Hollon III, 67, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. April 27 on Lynn Way east of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of more than 28.5 grams of cannabis, and possession of one to five pounds of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Detria Sallie, 43, of the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:14 a.m. April 27 on Plumas Street at Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle; carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances; manufacturing, sale or possession of a large capacity magazine; possession of a controlled substance for sale; transportation of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance while armed; and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.