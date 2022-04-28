FELONY ARRESTS
Tania Flores, 32, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:27 p.m. April 27 at the 1000 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Darrell Jean Smith, 67, of the 5600 block of North Gledhill, Olivehurst, arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. April 27 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury involving a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Walter Sanders, 46, of the 1100 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:58 a.m. April 27 at the 1200 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathaniel Alvarado, 21, of Antelope was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:27 a.m. April 28 at Highway 99 and Stewart, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathie Da Silva Araujo, 33, of Truckee, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:27 a.m. April 27 at State Route 70 south of Plumas Lake Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raul Villa-Acero, 30, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 11:20 a.m. April 27 at 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Claudillo, 36, of the 2000 block of Pebble Beach Drive Yuba City, was arrested by Officer D. Tracy (Bail Bond surrender) at 5:20 p.m. April 27 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian Noble, 28, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:42 p.m. April 27 at Nicolaus Avenue east of Scheiber. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.