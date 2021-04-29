FELONY ARRESTS
Jacob J. Mehler, 23, of the 4000 block of Norby Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. April 28 in the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Karen A. Cole, 52, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. April 28 at Avondale Avenue and North Beale Road, Linda, on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime, criminal conspiracy, and battery with serious bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brian F. Cole, 42, of the 900 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:28 p.m. April 27 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jacob A. Schroeder, 26, of the 1000 block of Colorado Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:19 a.m. April 28 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.