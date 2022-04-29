FELONY ARRESTS
Stephen Lal, 44, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:43 p.m. April 28 at the 1400 block of Sunsweet Boulevard, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle or vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Heather Marie Bennett, 35, of the 800 block of Rideout Way, Marysville, arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:15 a.m. April 28 at the 1100 block of East 22nd Street, on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michele Hills, 55, of Vallejo, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:36 p.m. April 27 at the 2400 block of Walnut Avenue, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph Anthony Potts, 43, of Vallejo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 a.m. April 28 at Links Parkway and Plumas, on suspicion of perjury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rajdev Pahal, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:27 a.m. April 28 at State Route 99 south at Riego. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tamara Rowley, 60, of the 1300 block of Berry Road, Rio Oso, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:03 p.m. April 28 at Railroad Avenue north of Bogue Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.