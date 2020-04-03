DUI arrests
Anthony J. Lopez, 19, of the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:45 a.m. April 2, on State Route 70 at Striplin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
