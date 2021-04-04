FELONY ARRESTS
Benjamin Raines, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:25 a.m. April 2 at the 300 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Perez-Alvarez, 34, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:57 p.m. April 2 at his own residence on suspicion of sodomy by force or violence of a victim under 14 years old, a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14 and rape by force or fear. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Silva, 23, of the 5800 block of Seymour Road, Robbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:13 p.m. April 2 at the 15900 block of Baker Road, Robbins on suspicion of a prohibited person being in possession of ammunition and possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of justice. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tarun Singh, 36, of the 100 block of College Hill Way, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 p.m. April 2 at his own residence on suspicion of battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Charli Wright, 25, of the 800 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:44 a.m. April 2 at Franklin Road and Bristol Way. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Coleen Coleman, 50, of the 1300 block of Meadowlark Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 10:19 p.m. April 2 at Pheasant, north of Portofino Drive. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.