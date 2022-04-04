FELONY ARRESTS
Brian J. Sobocinski, 37, of the 2900 block of Coloma Street, Placerville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:06 a.m. April 1 in the 500 block of McDevitt Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Timothy J. Crownover, 32, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2 p.m. April 1 on Ramirez Street in Marysville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving a known stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
De’Marrea I. McCoy-Gordon, 30, of the 1500 block of Valley Vista, Vallejo, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:11 p.m. April 1 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and committing a felony while released on their own recognizance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Danny Vue, 24, of the 5300 block of Feather River Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:33 p.m. April 1 in the 5300 block of Feather River Boulevard in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Christian D. Seaborn, 24, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:33 p.m. April 2 in the 1900 block of Country Club Court in Olivehurst on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jose Chavez-Avelar, 40, of the 3400 block of 44th Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:07 p.m. April 2 in the 800 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of possession of narcotics, aiding and abetting the unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ricardo Bacon, 31, of the 1700 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:08 a.m. April 1 on Shasta Street at B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, committing a felony while released on bail, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Glenn Marler, 56, of the 3700 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:24 a.m. April 1 on Stewart Road at Muir Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Bacon, 31, of the 1700 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. April 1 on Rocca Way at Louise Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of forgery and making or passing factitious checks. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jasinder Singh, 40, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:47 p.m. in the 1700 block of Newport Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eric Ortega, 30, of the 500 block of Lewis Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:05 a.m. April 2 in the 500 block of Lewis Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Leal, 21, of the 1100 block of Third Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:51 p.m. April 2 at the Meridian Fire Department on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Robinson, 52, of the 1255 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. April 3 in the 1200 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary, battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of an opium pipe, false identification to a police officer, resisting arrest and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcel Weaver, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:39 a.m. April 3 at 44 Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Teri Weimer, 30, of the 800 block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 p.m. April 3 at Lincoln Plaza in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Larry Phillips, 60, of the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehusrt, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:55 p.m. April 3 on State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, criminal conspiracy, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, failure to provide valid proof of vehicle insurance, two counts of driving with a suspended license, driving without a seatbelt and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Whiteley, 46, of the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehusrt, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. April 3 on State Route 20 at Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and grand theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Candie Pierce, 36, of the 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Rio Oso, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:56 p.m. April 3 in the 1400 block of Buchanan Road in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, destroying or concealing evidence, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John George, 33, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. April 4 on Littlejohn Road at Richland Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, committing a felony while released on bail, identity theft, receiving known stolen property, possession of burglary tools and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Felix V. Rodriguez, 57, of Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 6:03 p.m. April 1 at Ace Hardware in Wheatland on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence while on probation and an ignition interlock device violation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Alvaro S. Hernandez, 35, of the 6100 block of Farrell Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:45 a.m. April 3 at Walmart in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a restricted license from a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Patrick L. Respers, 43, of the 4400 block of Custis Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 a.m. April 2 on N. Beale Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Willie Benjamin, 42, of the 100 block of Fountain Oaks Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:04 a.m. April 1 on southbound Highway 99 south of Housley Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a restricted license from a previous DUI conviction and an ignition interlock device violation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Allred, 41, of the 400 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:12 p.m. April 1 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexander Martinez-Adams, 26, of the 4200 block of Larson Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:59 p.m. April 1 in the 1100 block of Third Street in Meridian on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with enhancements, two counts of driving without a license, failure to provide valid vehicle insurance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michelle Cannon, 34, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:47 p.m. April 1 in the 1700 block of Newport Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an opium pipe and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Olivia Irving, 29, of Woodland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:36 p.m. April 1 on Barry Road at Railroad Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to provide valid identification. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Terrell, 31, of the 600 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. April 2 on Cooper Avenue at Forbes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andres Merdez-Beltran, 25, of the 5900 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:13 a.m. April 2 on Tenth Street at F Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving the wrong way down a divided highway and failure to stop at a red light. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Rodriguez, 38, of the 6200 block of 25th Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. April 2 on southbound Highway 99 at Howsley Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Pineda, 23, of the 1700 block of W. Joseph Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:46 p.m. April 2 on George Washington Boulevard at Franklin Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Araujo Jr., 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. April 3 on Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and false identification to a police officer. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Pablo Mora, 34, of 49 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. April 3 on McKeehan Drive at Mile Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Laughlin, 34, of the 700 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. April 3 on Garden Highway. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.