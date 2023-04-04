Nathan Thomas Marlette, 33, of Redding, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 p.m. April 3 at the 1000 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Bruce Pagenknopp Jr., 28, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. April 3 at Little John and Franklin Road, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Deyan Baker, 25, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. April 3 at Little John and Franklin Road, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ann Jones, 57, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:24 a.m. April 3 at the 7700 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mattew Largeant, 25, of the 5700 block of Madden Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 p.m. April 4 at his own residence, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Enrique Trejo, 65, of the 2600 block of Ramsdale Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. April 3 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brittney Heimbecher, 29, of the 1100 block of Jodie Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. April 3 at Plumas Bank, Bridge Street. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.