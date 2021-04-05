FELONY ARRESTS
Scott Gray, 52, of the 500 block of King Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 p.m. April 4 in the 700 block of Sutter Street on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Bermani, 38, of the 1300 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:40 a.m. April 3 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tarun Singh, 36, of the 100 block of College Hill Way, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 p.m. April 2 at his residence on suspicion of battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Silva, 23, of the 5800 block of Seymour Road, Robbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:13 p.m. April 2 at the 15900 block of Baker Road, Robbins, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of justice. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Perez-Alvaraz, 34, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:57 p.m. April 2 at his residence on suspicion of sodomy by force or violence of a victim under 14 years old, a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, and rape by force or fear. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Raines, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:25 a.m. April 2 in the 300 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cristian Velasquez-Macias, 40, of Mexico City, Mexico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:49 p.m. April 4 on Highway 99 and Eager Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Briseno-Vargas, 29, of Auburn, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 a.m. April 4 at Highway 70 and Chandler Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angel Leal, 23, of Merced, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:51 a.m. April 3 on Highway 99 south of Catlett Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Jaramillo, 32, of Vallejo, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 p.m. April 2 at Riego Road and Pleasant Grove Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Coleen Coleman, 50, of the 1300 block of Meadowlark Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:19 p.m. April 2 on Pheasant Drive. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charli Wright, 25, of the 800 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:44 a.m. April 2 at Franklin Road and Bristol Way, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.