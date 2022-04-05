FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Hinesley, 25, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:07 a.m. April 4 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, on suspicion of violating parole of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco Bonilla, 31, of the 2000 block of Hooper Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:07a.m. April 4 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerami Bullard, 35, of the 9000 block of Krentz Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:42 a.m. April 4 at the 600 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Janice Grimmett, 55, of 3800 block of Colusa-Frontage Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. April 4 at the 300 block of Lynn Way, on suspicion of evading police in a vehicle while driving with a willful or wanted disregard for the safety of people or property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Fuller, 41, of the 1700 block of West Biggs/Gridley Road, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. April 4 at the 300 block of Lynn Way, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anabell Vazquez, 33, of the 2100 block of Maple Street, Sutter was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. April 4 at Live Oak Boulevard and Lynn Way, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Amandeep Shanker, 28, of the 600 block of Willowbrook Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:49 a.m. April 4 at Howesley Road east of Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.