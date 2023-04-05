Hardeep Kandola, 32, of the 500 block of Periwinkle Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 p.m. April 3 at Walton and Lassen Avenue, on suspicion of first-degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isaac Mejia, 19, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 a.m. April 4 at Gray Avenue and Bridge Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Walter Roussan, 55, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:11 p.m. April 4 on Roosevelt Drive. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.