FELONY ARRESTS

Hardeep Kandola, 32, of the 500 block of Periwinkle Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 p.m. April 3 at Walton and Lassen Avenue, on suspicion of first-degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

