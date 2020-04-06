FELONY arrests
Lloyd Lewis III, 38, of the 4100 block of Deaton Drive., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:38 a.m. April 6 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, inflicting corporal injury, and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Victor A. Vasquez-Munoz, 19, of the 9800 block of K St., Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. April 5 at his residence on suspicion of evading a peace officer in a vehicle driven in disregard for the safety of persons or property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harvinder Singh, 47, of the 170 block of Nantucket Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. April 5 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harpreet Singh, 35, of the 1080 block of Beechwood St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 p.m. April 5 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bryan I. Garcia, 20, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:43 p.m. April 4 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in bodily injury to another person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
David J.M. Sharp, 25, of the 2060 block of Watts Ave., Nicolaus, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:25 a.m. April 5 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rolando Perez Tale, 33, of the 4700 block of Power Line Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:17 p.m. April 4. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Castaneda, 29, of Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:33 p.m. April 3. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zack E. Madrid, 41, of El Dorado, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 April 3 at Dutch Bros. on Highway 20 in Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.