FELONY ARRESTS
Michael D. Avery, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 p.m. April 5 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brian McClelland, 29, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. April 5 at Live Oak Boulevard and Northgate Drive on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possessing or purchasing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel Smiley, 30, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:14 a.m. April 5 at Wilcox Ranch Road and Casa Dulce Way, Plumas Lake, on suspicion of false personation and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Richard L. Townsend, 25, of Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:19 a.m. April 5 at Fifth Street and D Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.