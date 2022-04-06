FELONY ARRESTS
Robin Sawyer, 41, of the 7400 block of Butte House Road, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:41 p.m. April 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of violating parole of a felony and being a prohibited person in possession of a stun gun. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darius Kelly, 21, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:38 a.m. April 6 at Highway 99 and Messick Road, on suspicion of kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ras Huston, 29, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. April 6 at the 900 block of North Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Marie Marquez, 29, of the 600 block of East 21st Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:42 a.m. April 5 at her own residence, on suspicion of robbery and criminal conspiracy. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon Wayne Nix, 41, of the 600 block of East 16th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:15 p.m. April 5 at D and 6th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas Raymond Prout, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:01 p.m. April 4 at the 1000 block of D Street, Marysville, on suspicion of vandalism and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lawrence Lane Webb, 43, of the 600 block of East 16th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:42 a.m. April 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Terri Ponce De Leon, 57, of Lincoln, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 p.m. April 4 at the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.