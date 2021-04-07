FELONY ARRESTS
Octavio Rosas, 20, of the 700 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 3:15 p.m. April 6 at his residence on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of cocaine for sale, and possession of marijuana for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julio Nuno, 21, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 3 p.m. April 6 on Shasta Street at Highway 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner and participating in a criminal street gang. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jordan McDaniel, 18, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 3 p.m. April 6 on Shasta Street at Highway 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner, receiving known stolen property and carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dominick Sanchez, 19, of the 1300 block of Lemon Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 3 p.m. April 6 on Shasta Street at Highway 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang, carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner, carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert R. Berry, 30, of Santa Monica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9:20 p.m. April 5 in the 13800 block of Willow Glen Road in Brownsville on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and public intoxication. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jason J. Pineda, 22, of the 1700 block of West Joseph Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:09 a.m. April 6 at the North Beale Apartments in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.