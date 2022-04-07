FELONY ARRESTS
Casey Edholm Hughes, 47, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:06 p.m. April 6 at the 800 block of High Street, Marysville, on suspicion of indecent exposure and failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob Joseph Bahr, 20, of the 4000 block of Larner Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:37 a.m. April 7 at Pasado and Arboga, Olivehurst, on suspicion of evading a police officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesus Vega Jr., 26, of the 3500 block of Libby Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. April 6 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of second-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Mariya Monique Rosales, 22, of West Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:52 a.m. April 7 at Plumas Lake Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roman Mysin, 36, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:43 a.m. April 6 at Highway 99, north of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.