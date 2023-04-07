FELONY ARRESTS

Gary Johnson, 31, of the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:46 p.m. April 6 at West Onstott and Colusa-Frontage Road and Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

