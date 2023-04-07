Gary Johnson, 31, of the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:46 p.m. April 6 at West Onstott and Colusa-Frontage Road and Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard Huff, 36, of the 2900 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:26 p.m. April 5 at Larkin Road and Ivy Street, Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leslie Lugo, 24, of the 600 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:41 a.m. April 6 at Northgate Drive, east of Clark Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.