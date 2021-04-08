FELONY ARRESTS
Laurence Leal, 49, of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. April 7 in the 800 block of Kelton Way on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Kelly, 44, of the 600 block of Fippins Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 p.m. April 7 in the 1200 block of Market Street on suspicion of attempted robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Geoffrey Rooke, 46, of the 1500 block of Granada Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 a.m. April 7 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy A. Jacobs, 50, of the 5700 block of Packard Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:47 a.m. April 7 in the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Julian Gutierrez-Casillas, 22, of Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:17 a.m. April 8 at Highway 70 and Woodruff Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ashley M. Young, 35, of the 5600 block of Freestone Drive, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:08 p.m. April 7 on Lindhurst Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.