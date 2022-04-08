FELONY ARRESTS
Tania Jimenez, 32, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:45 p.m. April 7 at the 420 block of Miles Avenue, on suspicion of second-degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Courtney Roxanne Williams, 25, of the 600 block of Sunshine Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:33 p.m. April 7 at her own residence, on suspicion of murder. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christy Marie Olson, 43, of the 1500 block of Derrick Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. April 7 at her own residence, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David Michael Kisling, 27, of the 1200 block of High Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:28 p.m. April 7 in Marysville, on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ryan Russel, 25, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:06 a.m. April 7 at the 1100 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.