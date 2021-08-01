FELONY ARRESTS
John Henry Callahan, 49, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:32 p.m. July 30 at Feather River boulevard and Arboga on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Devon Marques Grey, 40, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:52 p.m. July 29 on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit great bodily injury and making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chris Brown, 42, of the 9200 block of Albert Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:21 a.m. July 30 at his own residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship, assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to a child likely causing injury or death. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Howard Steverson, 28, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:50 p.m. July 30 at Lake Minden RV Resort on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dharminder Singh, 38, of the 1900 block of Howard Drive, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:15 p.m. July 29 at State Route 99 at Reed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Rendon, 40, of the 900 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:54 p.m. July 29 at State Route 99 at Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Hubbard, 36, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 p.m. July 30 at Walton and Lassen Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Pedro Rocha-Esparza, 34, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:23 p.m. July 30. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.