FELONY ARREST
Terry Scott, 26, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:11 p.m. Aug. 13 at Tiff’s Market, Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Zachary Willis, 23, of the 200 block of Cynthia Drive, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:32 a.m. Aug. 14 at Bridge Street at Reeves Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hannah Swartz, 19,of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:24 p.m. Aug. 13 at Queens Avenue, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.