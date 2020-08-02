FELONY ARRESTS
Brandon Root-Peterson, 23, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 6 p.m. July 30 at his own residence on suspicion of resisting arrest and battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Magdalena Stricklin, 27, of the 700 block Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 3:30 p.m.. July 31 at the 400 block of South Colusa Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Edgar Rojas, 32, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:22 p.m. July 30 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stuart Barker, 35, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:22 p.m. July 30 at Hwy 99 at Central. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Emilio Cuevas, 28, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m. July 31 at the jail front window He was booked into Sutter County Jail.