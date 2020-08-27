Felony Arrests:
Jorge Nuno-Alcala, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 9:51 a.m. Aug. 26 on Highway 65 on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David Covarubius-Carranza, 24, of Sacramento was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:59 a.m. Aug. 26 on Highway 65 on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Toni R. Hill, 33, of the 1000 block of North Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:35 a.m. Aug. 26 at her residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Blake L. Harris, 30, of Rio Linda was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 26 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.