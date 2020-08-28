Felony Arrests:
Stephanie I. Hudson, 33, of the 1310 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Aug. 28 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan M. Wood, 28, of the 4150 block of Dan Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:07 p.m. Aug. 27 on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Colby A. Rohan, 29, of the 1410 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 27 on Colusa Avenue at Sutter Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of driving a car without the consent of its owner and vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Urquidez, 19, of the 1330 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:17 a.m. Aug. 27 at Lincoln Road and Bunce Road on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Coty Hunter, 31, of Roseville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:14 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 1200 block of B Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest:
Luis E. Hernandez Castro, 23, of the 770 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Aug. 27 in the 1140 block of B Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.