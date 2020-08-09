FELONY ARRESTS
Harold Davis, 49, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:40 p.m.Aug. 7 at the jail on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Valencia, 34, of the 400 block B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 12:40 p.m.. Aug. 7 at the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David Sharp, 25, of the 2000 block Watts Avenue, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:55 a.m.. Aug. 7 at the jail front window. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rololfo Yuriar, 28, of the 200 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 7 at the jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.