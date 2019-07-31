Felony arrests
Steven R. Bravo, 59, of the 21000 block of Highway 113, Robbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:32 p.m. July 30 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Myron L. Stevenson, 64, of the 2800 block of Oswald Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:55 a.m. July 30 at his residence on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco I. Muniz, 37, of Arbuckle, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:38 a.m. July 30 at Ainsley Avenue on suspicion of driving a car without consent and evading. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Candido Felix Jr., 32, of Oregon, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 p.m. July 29 in the 600 block of North Walton Avenue on suspicion of obtaining someone else’s personal ID. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Javier A. Guzman, 25, of the 4200 block of Virgilia Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:41 p.m. July 29 at Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shane D. Thompson, 30, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:50 a.m. July 29 at River Oaks Boulevard on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle, concealing stolen property and driving under the influence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Steven J. Bradley, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:38 p.m. July 30 at Grove Avenue on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vernon C. Steele, 30, of the 4600 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. July 30 at Third and Chestnut streets on suspicion of evading police. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Trevon A. Armstrong, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:07 a.m. July 30 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.