Felony Arrests
Anthony J. Milton, 60, of the 200 block of Moore Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 15 on the 200 block of Moore Ave. in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Corey J. Greathouse, 38, of the 2,100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 16 on the 400 block of N. Palora Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher V.P. King, 41, of the 1,600 block of Cattail Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 a.m. Aug. 16 on Plumas Street and Alemar Way in Yuba City on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Otoniel Carranza Jr., 37, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16 on the 300 block of 6th Street in Marysville on suspicion of murder. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kelsey M. Rivera, 26, of the 1,500 block of Hutchinson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:11 p.m. Aug. 15 on State Route 99 at Bouge Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.