FELONY arrests
Richard B. Rudnitski Jr., 56, of the 9600 block of Yuba Ranch Way, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:47 p.m. Aug. 20 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mark R. Mitzlaff, 51, of Oroville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 800 block of Rosalind Avenue on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hannelore E. Shields, 29, of the 1200 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 300 block of Sixth Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua J. Thomas, 33, of the 15000 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 20 on Riverside Drive on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William L. Johnson, 45, of the 1600 block of 10th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:43 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of attempting to commit a crime, conspiracy to commit a crime and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle A. S. Beebout, 19, of the 600 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:39 a.m. Aug. 20 on Pass Road on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Santos Guzman-Fernandez, 38, of the 8600 block of George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 a.m. Aug. 20 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and illegally entering the U.S. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian H. Brundage, 53, of the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:13 p.m. Aug. 19 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jose L. Torres, 69, of the 800 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:36 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 800 block of West Onstott Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.