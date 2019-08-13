FELONY arrests
Ismael G. Silva Jr., 29, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:26 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 5800 block of Riverside Drive on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and driving under the influence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Shelly A. Thelen, 57, of the 800 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:06 p.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 20. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob Wrona, 33, of Seattle, Washington, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 11 on Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose De Jesus Luna Mora, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 11 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.